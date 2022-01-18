UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Invites Russia, NATO Allies To New Talks

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Stoltenberg invites Russia, NATO allies to new talks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he had invited Russia and allies of the North Atlantic alliance to new talks to ward off a possible Russian attack on Ukraine

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he had invited Russia and allies of the North Atlantic alliance to new talks to ward off a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

The proposed series of discussions in the NATO-Russia Council would be held "in the near future", he said following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

They aim to "address our concerns but also listen to Russia's concerns, and to try to find a way forward to prevent any military attack against Ukraine," he told a news conference in Berlin.

The United States and its European allies last Wednesday held talks with Russia under the auspices of the NATO-Russia Council -- a platform that had not met since 2019.

While underlining significant differences between both sides, Stoltenberg had said then that NATO allies were ready for further discussions, but the Russians were unable to agree on the proposal to meet again.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia was waiting for a response from the West on sweeping security demands put at meetings last week before continuing talks over Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance was ready to listen to Russia's point of view but would not compromise on principles such as NATO's ability to defend its allies.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Berlin Alliance United States Turkish Lira 2019 From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq ..

Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq Banori in his post

3 minutes ago
 People having conflict of interest should not be i ..

People having conflict of interest should not be included in committees : Murad ..

3 minutes ago
 Awareness walk about polio held

Awareness walk about polio held

4 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House Adopts Bill on Life Sentence f ..

Russian Lower House Adopts Bill on Life Sentence for Recidivist Pedophiles

4 minutes ago
 New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppos ..

New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Proj ..

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to accelerate work on develop ..

Authorities directed to accelerate work on development projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.