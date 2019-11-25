NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held talks with Latvian President Egils Levits in Brussels on Monday, thanking him for his commitment to strengthening the alliance

The talks come in the run-up to the NATO summit in London on December 3-4.

"Good meeting with President Egils Levits @valstsgriba to prepare #NATO's upcoming Leaders' meeting. We both agree on NATO's indispensable role in keeping Europe secure & I thank Latvia for its strong commitment as we work together to keep our Alliance strong & fit for the future," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The three Baltic countries and Poland are traditionally the most loyal NATO members, which cite the alleged Russian threat as a reason for strengthening the alliance - the accusations that Moscow vehemently denies.

Latvia is also among those seven NATO nations that meet a pledge to spend 2 percent of the gross domestic product on defense. The list also includes Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, as well as the US, the UK and Greece, according to the alliance's 2018 report.