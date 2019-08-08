Stoltenberg Not Ruling Out Chance of Reducing NATO Presence in Afghanistan If Deal Reached

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said there is a possibility that the alliance will eventually reduce its troop presence in Afghanistan if a peace agreement with the Taliban is reached, according to a transcript of his speech published Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said there is a possibility that the alliance will eventually reduce its troop presence in Afghanistan if a peace agreement with the Taliban is reached, according to a transcript of his speech published Thursday.

"We have to remember that NATO is there to create the conditions for peace, meaning that Taliban has to understand that they will never win on the battlefield, so they have to sit down at the negotiating table. And now they're actually sitting down at the negotiating table and hopefully that will lead to something that will create a situation in Afghanistan where we are able to reduce our presence, without risking the gains we have made related to the fight against terrorism and the social and economic progress," Stoltenberg said during his Wednesday visit to the Australia-based Lowy Institute.

Stoltenberg's statement comes amid peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which aim to bring a nearly 18-year conflict to an end.

The US special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Monday praised the progress in reconciliation talks, tweeting that a potential agreement with the Taliban would allow for "a conditions-based troop withdrawal."