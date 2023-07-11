Open Menu

Stoltenberg Proposes To Cancel Membership Action Plan For Ukraine To Speed Up Accession

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed on Tuesday to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process.

"We will have the inaugural meeting (of EU-Ukraine council) tomorrow with President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and then to remove the requirement for membership action plan ” this will turn the membership process for Ukraine from a two-step process into an one-step process," Stoltenberg said ahead of NATO Heads of State Summit in Vilnius.

