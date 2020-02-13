Stoltenberg Reaffirms Support for Ukraine After Meeting With Defense Minister Zagorodnyuk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) NATO leaders held a positive meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk at the alliance's defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference, adding that NATO will continue to provide political and practical support to Kiev.

"We had a very good meeting with the Ukrainian defense minister. All allies met with him, and the allies expressed strong support to Ukraine, to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty, and I also promised and stated clearly that we will continue to provide practical support and political support," Stoltenberg told reporters.

The secretary general praised the work of NATO advisers in Ukraine, stating that thousands of the country's soldiers have benefited from training provided by the military alliance. He added that it was important for Ukraine to continue to seek a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region, as well as enact suitable reforms.

"It is important for us to continue to support Ukraine. To do so, it is also important that Ukraine continue on the path of reform. We commend Ukraine for the progress they have made. We commend President Zelenskyy for the initiative he has taken to renew the efforts of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary general pointed to recent prisoner exchanges, the widening of disengagement zones in the Donbass region, as well as the Normandy Four talks in Paris in December, as demonstrating progress towards reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict.

However, Stoltenberg also noted that there were continued challenges in the region, including what he called "constant violations of the ceasefire."

In response to a journalist's question, Stoltenberg also praised NATO's ongoing cooperation with Belarus.

"Belarus is a partner of NATO and we appreciate the partnership with Belarus. Belarus is a sovereign nation and takes sovereign decisions and we respect those decisions. We also urge, of course, Russia to respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all nations in Europe including Belarus," the secretary general remarked.

Defense ministers from all NATO states are currently meeting in the Belgian capital of Brussels for a two-day summit that began on Wednesday. Key topics discussed during the defense ministers meeting include the Russian-made SSC-8 cruise missile system, the ongoing hostilities in Libya and Syria, and the NATO-led missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.