BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbeg, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirmed the alliance's further political and practical support to Ukraine.

"Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa on #Russia's military build-up in & around #Ukraine.

#NATO will continue the political & practical support for our highly valued partner. We call on #Russia to de-escalate & pursue the path of dialogue to find a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.