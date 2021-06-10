UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Refused To Participate In Moscow Security Conference In June - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Stoltenberg Refused to Participate in Moscow Security Conference in June - Zakharova

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has refused to take part in the Moscow Security Conference in June but claims that Russia avoids dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has refused to take part in the Moscow Security Conference in June but claims that Russia avoids dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Every day we hear Stoltenberg's statements that he really wants to interact with our country, that the ball is on the side of Russia ...So, to our invitation to take part in the Moscow Conference on International Security, the Russian side received a response with a refusal to participate in this event. What better proves true intentions of NATO and its secretary general," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that Russia is open to a dialogue with NATO.

