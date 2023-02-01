Stoltenberg Says China 'Poses Threat' to NATO With Long-Range Missiles, Military Advances

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that China was posing a threat to the alliance with its new military capabilities, including long-range missiles, and increased presence in various regions across the globe

"The fact that Russia and China are coming closer and the significant investments by China in new advanced military capabilities just underlines that China poses a threat, poses a challenge also to NATO allies," he said at a press conference while visiting Keio University in Tokyo.

Stoltenberg also said that Beijing was heavily investing in advanced military technologies, especially in long-range missiles that "can reach all NATO territory," as well as in nuclear weapon systems.

"We see that China is coming closer, we see them in cyber space, we see them in Africa in the Arctic but also trying to control critical infrastructure in Europe, so this idea that China doesn't matter for NATO is wrong," he added.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg said, during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, that China's behavior was "a matter of serious concern" for both Japan and NATO.

The NATO chief is paying an official visit to Japan from January 31 to February 1.

In June 2022, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at its summit in Madrid. The concept is the organization's key document, which confirms the alliance's values and goals, and presents the collective estimate of the security situation. The 2022 concept says that China's "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge" NATO's interests, security and values.