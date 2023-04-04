Close
Stoltenberg Says Deploying Forces Of Other NATO States After Accession Up To Finland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Stoltenberg Says Deploying Forces of Other NATO States After Accession Up to Finland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finland will decide on its own whether it will deploy forces of other NATO states on its territory after joining the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"It is a Finish decision, there will be no NATO troops in Finland without the consent of Finland," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

