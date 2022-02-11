UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Discussed With Biden, Other Leaders 'Risk Of Aggression Against Ukraine'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Stoltenberg Says Discussed With Biden, Other Leaders 'Risk of Aggression Against Ukraine'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had discussed with US President Joe Biden and leaders of other Western countries "the high risk of future aggression from Russia against Ukraine.

"

"Took part in leaders' meeting hosted by @POTUS to address high risk of future aggression from #Russia against #Ukraine. We stand united & prepared for any scenario. #NATO remains open for dialogue, while making sure we protect all Allies," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Twitter All From

Recent Stories

NY Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges for Offense ..

NY Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges for Offenses During US Capitol Riot - Jus ..

44 minutes ago
 Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

45 minutes ago
 WHO hails Pakistan's efforts in controlling COVID- ..

WHO hails Pakistan's efforts in controlling COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea ag ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea against LDA policy for multi-sto ..

48 minutes ago
 Finance minister appreciates IREN's commendable pe ..

Finance minister appreciates IREN's commendable performance

48 minutes ago
 All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh R ..

All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh Rashid

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>