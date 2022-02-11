Stoltenberg Says Discussed With Biden, Other Leaders 'Risk of Aggression Against Ukraine'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had discussed with US President Joe Biden and leaders of other Western countries "the high risk of future aggression from Russia against Ukraine.

"Took part in leaders' meeting hosted by @POTUS to address high risk of future aggression from #Russia against #Ukraine. We stand united & prepared for any scenario. #NATO remains open for dialogue, while making sure we protect all Allies," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.