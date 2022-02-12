UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Discussed With Biden, Other Leaders 'Risk Of Aggression Against Ukraine'

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Stoltenberg Says Discussed With Biden, Other Leaders 'Risk of Aggression Against Ukraine'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had discussed with US President Joe Biden and leaders of other Western countries "the high risk of future aggression from Russia against Ukraine.

"

"Took part in leaders' meeting hosted by @POTUS to address high risk of future aggression from #Russia against #Ukraine. We stand united & prepared for any scenario. #NATO remains open for dialogue, while making sure we protect all Allies," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Twitter All From

Recent Stories

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

14 minutes ago
 Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns ..

Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns to Netflix

14 minutes ago
 Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification o ..

Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification of Military Activities - Source

14 minutes ago
 Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask- ..

Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask-Wearing in Schools

14 minutes ago
 FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sale ..

FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sales of retailers

14 minutes ago
 NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including ..

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including in Trade - UK's Wallace

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>