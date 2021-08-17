UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Evacuation Of People From Kabul Only Possible If Airport 'Up And Running'

Stoltenberg Says Evacuation of People From Kabul Only Possible If Airport 'Up and Running'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The focus of NATO efforts in Afghanistan is to safely and quickly evacuate people from the country, including Afghan collaborators and other vulnerable Afghans, and the precondition for this is to maintain the operations of the Kabul airport, the alliance's secretary general said Tuesday.

"The precondition for getting these other Afghans out is, of course, to have the airport up and running. And we have now many NATO allies helping to ensure exactly that," Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference.

