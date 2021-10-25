Stoltenberg Says Finland Can Help NATO in Dialogue With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Finland as a close partner of NATO and an important regional player could contribute to the establishment of a dialogue between the alliance and Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Stoltenberg is currently on a third-day working visit to Finland and will move later to Sweden.

"We need to reduce tensions, and especially when times are difficult as now it is even more important to talk to Russia. And therefore, I also welcome the fact that Finland plays a role in reaching out...and is able to have a meaningful dialogue with Russia that also can help NATO in our engagement with Russia," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.

Finland has "pragmatic relations" and an approach toward Russia, the secretary-general believes.

On October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would suspend activities of its permanent mission to NATO from November 1 or a little later in response to the alliance's decision to expel eight members of the Russian mission to NATO in Brussels for allegedly working as intelligence officers, cutting their number to 10 in total.

In addition, starting next month, NATO military liaison mission and information offices in Moscow will be closed and the accreditation of their employees revoked.

When asked about the potential membership of Finland in NATO, Stoltenberg said that the alliance remains open to the country, but it is up to Helsinki to decide on the matter.

When asked if NATO would come to the aid of Finland if it is attacked, Stoltenberg stressed that such a measure is implemented towards an ally, not a partner, in line with the alliance's Article 5.

Nonetheless, Finland remains an important partner of NATO in the Balkans, where the alliance boosted its presence, the secretary-general said.