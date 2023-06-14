NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope on Wednesday that an agreement on Sweden's membership will be reached before the upcoming NATO summit in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope on Wednesday that an agreement on Sweden's membership will be reached before the upcoming NATO summit in July.

"It's still possible.

I cannot guarantee it, of course, but it's possible to have an agreement in place by the (Vilnius) summit and I am still working for that to happen," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, answering a question about whether it is possible to finalize Sweden's accession before the Vilnius summit.

The NATO summit will take place from July 11-12 in Vilnius.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.