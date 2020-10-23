Stoltenberg Says Greece, Turkey Canceled Military Exercises, Previously Set for Next Week

NATO welcomes the decisions of Turkey and Greece to cancel military exercises, which were previously set to be held next week, the bloc's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO welcomes the decisions of Turkey and Greece to cancel military exercises, which were previously set to be held next week, the bloc's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Friday.

"We also welcome the flexibility we've seen both from Turkey and from Greece and the announcement Greece and Turkey made at a meeting today that they have canceled their respective military exercises next week.

These are steps in the right direction, and it helps to reduce the risks of of incidents and accidents, and I hope also it can be something we can build on, and I hope also it will support the efforts of Germany to facilitate exploratory talks about the underlying dispute between the two countries," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.