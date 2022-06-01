Stoltenberg Says in Close Contact With Turkish, Swedish, Finnish Leaders About NATO Bids

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he is in close touch with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leadership of Sweden and Finland about the two Nordic countries' NATO membership applications

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he is in close touch with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leadership of Sweden and Finland about the two Nordic countries' NATO membership applications.

"I'm in close contact with President Erdogan of Turkey, and with the leaders of Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg told a press briefing in Washington.