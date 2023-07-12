Stoltenberg Says Individual Member States Will Be Unable to Block NATO-Ukraine Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that individual member states of the alliance would have no authority to bloc meetings of the newly established Ukraine-NATO Council convened by him for joint decision-making.

"The (NATO-Ukraine) Council will be chaired by me, the secretary general of NATO, and I can convene the Council so that (it) cannot be blocked by individual allies or members of the Council. It can also be convened by individual member states for crisis consultations," Stoltenberg told a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that the NATO leaders had agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance by creating an assistance program for Kiev that would make transition to NATO standards training and doctrines possible.

The package also includes the establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Council, a forum for crisis consultations and decision-making.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation. Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the military alliance is supportive of Kiev's aspirations but is not ready to approve its application right away.