Stoltenberg Says Invited Joe Biden to Next NATO Summit, Date Undecided Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he invited projected US President-elect Joe Biden to attend the next NATO summit set for 2021.

On Monday, Stoltenberg held a virtual press conference at NATO Headquarters to brief the media ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs planned for December 1-2.

"I have invited Joe Biden ... to the NATO summit in Brussels early next year, the specific date is not yet decided, but ... all NATO leaders will be there, and of course ... the president-elect Joe Biden," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary stressed that NATO was a unique institution that united Latin America and Europe, adding that at the next summit he would present his proposals aimed to strengthen NATO as a strong military and political alliance.

"And at that summit I will also put forward my proposals on how to continue to strengthen, to continue to adapt NATO as an agile and strong alliance ... NATO is unique, because NATO is the only institution ... that brings together North America and Europe," Stoltenberg said.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced. US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.