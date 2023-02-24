Stoltenberg Says Invited Zelenskyy to Attend NATO Summit in Vilnius in July

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania this July.

"I invited president Zelenskyy (to) attend the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

I really hope that he can be there in person," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Tallinn.