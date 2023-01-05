Stoltenberg Says Issues in NATO-Russia Relations Will Persist After Ukraine Crisis Ends

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that political disagreement in the NATO-Russia relationship would persist even after the conflict in Ukraine ends

"This (political disagreement) puts Russia in a position of constant conflict with the West.

So even if this war ends, the problems in our relationship with Russia persist," Stoltenberg said at the Annual Conference of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise.

In December 2021, Russia offered NATO and the United States to negotiate new security arrangements in Europe and presented its own draft proposals, requesting that the alliance not expand eastward and not incorporate Ukraine and other formerly Soviet countries.

In January 2022, the US and NATO officially rejected Russia's proposals, stressing that the alliance would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to become NATO members.