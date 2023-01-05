UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Issues In NATO-Russia Relations Will Persist After Ukraine Crisis Ends

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Stoltenberg Says Issues in NATO-Russia Relations Will Persist After Ukraine Crisis Ends

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that political disagreement in the NATO-Russia relationship would persist even after the conflict in Ukraine ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that political disagreement in the NATO-Russia relationship would persist even after the conflict in Ukraine ends.

"This (political disagreement) puts Russia in a position of constant conflict with the West.

So even if this war ends, the problems in our relationship with Russia persist," Stoltenberg said at the Annual Conference of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise.

In December 2021, Russia offered NATO and the United States to negotiate new security arrangements in Europe and presented its own draft proposals, requesting that the alliance not expand eastward and not incorporate Ukraine and other formerly Soviet countries.

In January 2022, the US and NATO officially rejected Russia's proposals, stressing that the alliance would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to become NATO members.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Alliance Enterprise United States January December

Recent Stories

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mo ..

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsil ..

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

6 minutes ago
 China stresses protection of vulnerable children a ..

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

6 minutes ago
 Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at Bri ..

Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at British Junior Open

6 minutes ago
 Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beij ..

Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beijing

6 minutes ago
 Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friend ..

Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friendly, balanced application of fe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.