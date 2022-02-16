Stoltenberg Says Movement of Russian Troops Does Not Confirm Withdrawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the movement of the Russian troops does not confirm their withdrawal.

"Russia has always moved its forces back and forth, so battle tank movement doesn't confirm withdrawal of Russian forces," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The secretary general also said that Russia has "increased the number of troops" near Ukraine.