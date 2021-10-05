UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Allies Must Do More For Aspirant Countries

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:07 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Allies Must Do More for Aspirant Countries

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a speech at Georgetown University on Tuesday that the allies must do more to support countries aspiring to become members of the Western military alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a speech at Georgetown University on Tuesday that the allies must do more to support countries aspiring to become members of the Western military alliance.

"My message to NATO allies - and also something I discussed actually yesterday with President Biden - is that we need to step up and do more for those aspirant countries, because as long as they're not members, we should provide more support, more training, more capacity building, help implement reforms, fight corruption and build their security and defense institutions," Stoltenberg said.

