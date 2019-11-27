UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says NATO Can Protect All Its Allies Amid Reports On Turkey's Pass On Baltics

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:12 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday commented on media reports about Turkey's alleged blockage of collective defense in the Baltic states by saying that the alliance has the capability to protect all its members

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday commented on media reports about Turkey's alleged blockage of collective defense in the Baltic states by saying that the alliance has the capability to protect all its members.

On Tuesday, four senior NATO officials were cited by Reuters as saying that Turkey refuses to support the NATO collective defense in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland against the alleged Russian threat unless Ankara itself receives adequate support from the allies in its fight against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

"I will not go into internal NATO discussions, the only thing I can say is that we have plans and we have the will and we have the capabilities to protect all allies," Stoltenberg said when asked to comment on the matter.

He added that the modernization of NATO's air force was part of those capabilities.

Stoltenberg spoke at a joint press-conference with Boeing President Michael Arthur at the Melsbroek air base in Belgium after they signed a $1 billion contract to modernize the NATO fleet of Airborne Warning and Control System reconnaissance planes, known as AWACS.

