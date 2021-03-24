- Home
- Stoltenberg Says NATO Could Be Platform to Discuss Allies' Differences on Nord Stream 2
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:29 PM
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he believes that NATO could be a platform to discuss differences of the allies on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
"I'm not going into the specific sessions, but the issue of Nord Stream 2 has been raised over these two days, and I think when we see different views among allies on issues like Nord Stream 2, I think at least NATO is a platform for bringing those allies together and then to sit down and have discussions about them," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the second day of the NATO foreign affairs ministers meeting in Brussels.