Stoltenberg Says NATO Does Not Want New Armed Conflict in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO does not want a new armed conflict in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

It is also not in the interests of the Russian people if a new armed conflict arises in Europe, Stoltenberg told Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy.

However, NATO is ready for all options for the development of the situation around Ukraine, including an armed conflict, he said.

NATO calls on Russia to de-escalate, to reduce tension, to work in good faith, to engage in political dialogue, which is the best option for all parties, the secretary general stressed.