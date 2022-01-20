Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces to Resist Russia

NATO is helping train Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion of their country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) NATO is helping train Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion of their country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are training, helping Ukraine with equipment, training their forces so they can resist. They have an inherent right for self defense," Stoltenberg told CNN in response to a question about what he wishes to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stoltenberg explained Russia says it wants less NATO presence, but its aggressive actions are leading to the opposite situation and the alliance is currently considering deploying more troops the eastern flank.

The NATO allies are united and have sent a clear message Russia will pay a high price if it further invades Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

Representatives of Russia and NATO met last week to discuss European security and Russian concerns about NATO enlargement. Russia has repeatedly warned that the emergence of NATO's military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space joins the alliance is a threat to its national security.

NATO said it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the alliance on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.