UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces To Resist Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces to Resist Russia

NATO is helping train Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion of their country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) NATO is helping train Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion of their country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are training, helping Ukraine with equipment, training their forces so they can resist. They have an inherent right for self defense," Stoltenberg told CNN in response to a question about what he wishes to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stoltenberg explained Russia says it wants less NATO presence, but its aggressive actions are leading to the opposite situation and the alliance is currently considering deploying more troops the eastern flank.

The NATO allies are united and have sent a clear message Russia will pay a high price if it further invades Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

Representatives of Russia and NATO met last week to discuss European security and Russian concerns about NATO enlargement. Russia has repeatedly warned that the emergence of NATO's military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space joins the alliance is a threat to its national security.

NATO said it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the alliance on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance Price

Recent Stories

Turkey Wants to Organize Face-to-Face Meeting Betw ..

Turkey Wants to Organize Face-to-Face Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky - Erdogan

40 seconds ago
 Tourism in London Might Return to Pre-Pandemic Lev ..

Tourism in London Might Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels Only After 2025 - Mayor

42 seconds ago
 Transfer of power at grassroots level : Civic poll ..

Transfer of power at grassroots level : Civic polls to be held in AJK on time: A ..

43 seconds ago
 ANP condemns terrorist blast in Anarkali bazaar

ANP condemns terrorist blast in Anarkali bazaar

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 32 more positive for coronavir ..

Balochistan reports 32 more positive for coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Bill Gates discuss issues related ..

Prime Minister, Bill Gates discuss issues related to polio eradication

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.