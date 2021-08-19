Stoltenberg Says NATO in Close Contact With EU on Evacuations From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the military bloc was working closely with the European and international partners on the evacuation missions in Afghanistan.

"Spoke with [EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen] and [EU Council President] Charles Michel about the situation in #Afghanistan.

#NATO continues to work closely with the #EU & the rest of the international community to coordinate and facilitate evacuations," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The NATO chief is expected to host a virtual meeting with the foreign ministers of the Alliance member states to discuss Afghanistan on Friday.

On August 15, Afghanistan saw the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completing a large-scale offensive by seizing the capital of Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government.