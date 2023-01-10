Stoltenberg Says NATO Increased Presence in Finland, Sweden

NATO has increased its presence in Finland and Sweden, despite the fact that their membership applications have not yet been ratified by all member countries, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) NATO has increased its presence in Finland and Sweden, despite the fact that their membership applications have not yet been ratified by all member countries, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"Since they applied, several NATO Allies including the US have agreed bilateral security arrangements, security assurances for Finland and Sweden. NATO has increased its presence in the region, and as invitees, Finland and Sweden are now participating in NATO meetings," Stoltenberg said during a press conference after the signing ceremony of the third EU-NATO joint declaration on cooperation between the two organizations.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of the 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.