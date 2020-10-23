UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Says NATO Mission In Iraq To Be Expanded

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Mission in Iraq to Be Expanded

NATO mission in Iraq will be expanded, the bloc's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO mission in Iraq will be expanded, the bloc's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"Today, ministers tasked our military commanders to expand our mission in Iraq," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

According to NATO chief, the alliance will continue consulting with the global anti-terrorist coalition and Iraqi authorities.

Related Topics

NATO Iraq Alliance

Recent Stories

Taliban Militants Abduct 7 Civilians in Afghanista ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Says He Hopes UN Security Council Endorse ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Foreign Ministry Slams Tokyo's Claims ..

1 minute ago

Stoltenberg Says Greece, Turkey Canceled Military ..

1 minute ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

31 minutes ago

Medvedev Calls Sanctions Imposed on Countries in T ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.