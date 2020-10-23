Stoltenberg Says NATO Mission In Iraq To Be Expanded
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO mission in Iraq will be expanded, the bloc's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.
"Today, ministers tasked our military commanders to expand our mission in Iraq," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.
According to NATO chief, the alliance will continue consulting with the global anti-terrorist coalition and Iraqi authorities.