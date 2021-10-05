Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War, Arms Race

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the Western military alliance should continue to communicate with Russia to avoid another Cold War or arms race

"We have to talk to Russia because we don't want a new Cold War.

We don't want a new arms race and Russia is our neighbor so we need to engage with them," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief said the alliance will continue its dual track approach toward Russia that includes deterrence and dialogue.

Stoltenberg also said NATO had made significant progress in adapting to a more "assertive Russia" but noted that that relations with Moscow are at the lowest level since the Cold War.