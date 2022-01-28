UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware Of Russia's Plans On Ukraine, Ready For Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware of Russia's Plans on Ukraine, Ready for Dialogue

NATO is unaware of Russia's intentions towards Ukraine, with the final decision on the alliance's actions to be made depending on further developments of the situation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO is unaware of Russia's intentions towards Ukraine, with the final decision on the alliance's actions to be made depending on further developments of the situation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"There is no certainty about the Russian plans and maybe they have not made any final decision. From the NATO perspective we are ready to engage in political dialogue but also, we are ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed confrontation. We are ready for both options," Stoltenberg said at an event on 'NATO's response to renewed tensions in Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Alliance Event From

Recent Stories

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fisher ..

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fishermen

2 minutes ago
 Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer ..

Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer Who Allegedly Spied for Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Certification on 'Stop Clock,' Regul ..

Nord Stream 2 Certification on 'Stop Clock,' Regulators Require More Documents - ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Lin ..

Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Line With Core EU Rules

2 minutes ago
 W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit ..

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit member

9 minutes ago
 Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security f ..

Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>