BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO is unaware of Russia's intentions towards Ukraine, with the final decision on the alliance's actions to be made depending on further developments of the situation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"There is no certainty about the Russian plans and maybe they have not made any final decision. From the NATO perspective we are ready to engage in political dialogue but also, we are ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed confrontation. We are ready for both options," Stoltenberg said at an event on 'NATO's response to renewed tensions in Europe.