Stoltenberg Says NATO Ready For Dialogue With Russia, But Not To Compromise On Key Points

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:41 PM

NATO is committed to a fruitful dialogue with Russia, but will not compromise on key security issues, including the countries' right to join the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

"It was a very strong and unified message from all allies today. We need to engage in dialogue in a good faith and actually do whatever we can, make every effort to ensure a political path forward, but at the same time, all our allies also sent a very clear message that we will not compromise on core principles, including right for every nation to decide its own path," Stoltenberg said at a briefing following a virtual meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

On December 17, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward, and to ban the deployment of American and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.

