Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in Afghanistan to Under 12,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO has reduced tits military personnel in Afghanistan to fewer than 12,000, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"NATO backs the [Afghan] peace process, and we have adjusted our presence to support it; a few years ago, we had over 100 thousand troops engaged in combat operations.

Now we have reduced our presence to under 12 thousand," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Regarding the peace process, Stoltenberg stressed the need for Taliban radical movement to sever all ties with Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"The Taliban must reduce the unacceptable levels of violence, to pave the way for a ceasefire. They must break all ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups, so that Afghanistan never again serves as a platform for terrorist attacks on our countries," the NATO secretary general said.