UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number Of Troops In Afghanistan To Under 12,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in Afghanistan to Under 12,000

NATO has reduced tits military personnel in Afghanistan to fewer than 12,000, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO has reduced tits military personnel in Afghanistan to fewer than 12,000, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"NATO backs the [Afghan] peace process, and we have adjusted our presence to support it; a few years ago, we had over 100 thousand troops engaged in combat operations.

Now we have reduced our presence to under 12 thousand," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Regarding the peace process, Stoltenberg stressed the need for Taliban radical movement to sever all ties with Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"The Taliban must reduce the unacceptable levels of violence, to pave the way for a ceasefire. They must break all ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups, so that Afghanistan never again serves as a platform for terrorist attacks on our countries," the NATO secretary general said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Russia Alliance All

Recent Stories

Medvedev Calls Sanctions Imposed on Countries in T ..

2 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasef ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow on Swedish Defense Strategy Draft: No Issue ..

3 minutes ago

RDA bans commercial constructions up to 100 meters ..

7 minutes ago

Agriculture University to conduct on campus examin ..

7 minutes ago

Qamar Farooq elected Chairman Sindh Chess Associat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.