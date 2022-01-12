UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity For Dialogue'

Published January 12, 2022

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity for Dialogue'

The ongoing NATO-Russia Council meeting is a "timely opportunity" for negotiations at a "critical moment" for the European security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The ongoing NATO-Russia Council meeting is a "timely opportunity" for negotiations at a "critical moment" for the European security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Today's meeting of the #NATO-#Russia Council is underway. It is a timely opportunity for dialogue at a critical moment for European security. When tensions are high, it is even more important that we sit down around the same table and address our concerns," Stoltenberg tweeted.

