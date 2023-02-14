UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Sees No Signs Russia Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Russia shows no signs that it is prepared for peace talks on Ukraine, since it is allegedly preparing for new offensive operations there, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russia shows no signs that it is prepared for peace talks on Ukraine, since it is allegedly preparing for new offensive operations there, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

From February 14-15, a meeting of NATO defense ministers is taking place in Brussels where they are expected to discuss the bloc's defense and the strengthening of the security of underwater infrastructure, as well as further and increased support for Ukraine.

"The NATO defense minister will all meet at a critical time for our security ... We see no signs that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite. He is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks," Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting.

The secretary general added that Russia's alleged plans made it "more important" to provide more military support for Ukraine, including munitions, for which the NATO states have to ramp up their munitions production.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as is evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the US, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) even before the start of the hostilities. Moscow has said it agrees with US statements that the resolution of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, it sees no prospects yet for negotiations.

