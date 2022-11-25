Stoltenberg Says NATO Specialists Not Operating Air Defense Systems in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that NATO air defense specialists had not been involved in operating air defense systems in the Ukrainian territory and that the training of Ukrainian technicians had been conducted in NATO allied countries.

"When there is a need for specialists to operate these systems, be it air defense systems or other advanced artillery systems, the Ukrainians have received training in a NATO country ... training has been conducted in NATO allied countries by NATO personnel, but NATO personnel has not conducted any work inside Ukraine.

And again this highlights that NATO is not party for the conflict," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Brussels.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.