Stoltenberg Says NATO To Respond In 2020 To Russia Deploying New Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO to Respond in 2020 to Russia Deploying New Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) NATO intends to respond to Russia's deployment of Iskander-M missile systems equipped with 9М729 missiles by stepping up the development of its own weapons systems this year, Germany's N-tv channel reported on Monday, citing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In 2018, Russia began working on deploying the new missile system to the chagrin of NATO the United States in particular which claims that the 9М729 missile was the main reason for Washington's withdrawal from the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Russia has claimed that the US decided to exit the INF years before it made any 9М729-related accusations.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO will work on developing anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, and conventional weapons, as well as improving battle readiness.

He added that the NATO defense ministers had already agreed on corresponding measures to achieve these goals, while calling the development of the 9М729 missile a part of Russia's strategy of investing in cutting-edge military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

He stressed that NATO was not going to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, banned all short-medium (310-620 miles) and intermediate (620-3,420 miles) range ground-launched missiles. The nuclear pact was terminated on August 2 at the US' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

