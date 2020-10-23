Stoltenberg Says NATO Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire

NATO welcomes the news of intra-Libyan ceasefire agreement, the military bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO welcomes the news of intra-Libyan ceasefire agreement, the military bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement.

"We welcome the announced ceasefire. We strongly support the UN efforts to try to find a political, peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya, and of course the first important step of any lasting peaceful solution is a ceasefire," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.