UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Says NATO Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:27 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire

NATO welcomes the news of intra-Libyan ceasefire agreement, the military bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) NATO welcomes the news of intra-Libyan ceasefire agreement, the military bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement.

"We welcome the announced ceasefire. We strongly support the UN efforts to try to find a political, peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya, and of course the first important step of any lasting peaceful solution is a ceasefire," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Libya Turkish Lira Agreement

Recent Stories

Moscow on Swedish Defense Strategy Draft: No Issue ..

24 seconds ago

RDA bans commercial constructions up to 100 meters ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture University to conduct on campus examin ..

5 minutes ago

Qamar Farooq elected Chairman Sindh Chess Associat ..

5 minutes ago

Media training workshop on freedom of expression s ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Liby ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.