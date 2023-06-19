UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Accept Freezing Of Ukraine Conflict As Part Of Peace Treaty

Published June 19, 2023

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Accept Freezing of Ukraine Conflict as Part of Peace Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance will not accept the freezing of the Ukraine conflict as part of a peace treaty with Russia.

"We all want this war to end, but a just peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The NATO chief also noted that the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is very important for the future peace talks, as it will make the country's negotiating position stronger.

He also reiterated that NATO is not a party to the conflict and only supports Ukraine in its right to self-defense.

NATO countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

