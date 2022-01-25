Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would not deploy combat troops in Ukraine.

"NATO will not deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine," he said in an interview with CNN.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said not a single NATO country was ready to deploy large contingent of troops in Ukraine. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Croatia would withdraw its military from the NATO forces deployed in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.