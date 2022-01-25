UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Deploy Combat Troops In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would not deploy combat troops in Ukraine.

"NATO will not deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine," he said in an interview with CNN.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said not a single NATO country was ready to deploy large contingent of troops in Ukraine. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Croatia would withdraw its military from the NATO forces deployed in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Alliance United Kingdom Croatia Event From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

4 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

5 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

5 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

5 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.