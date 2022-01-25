- Home
Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Deploy Combat Troops In Ukraine - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 09:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would not deploy combat troops in Ukraine.
"NATO will not deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine," he said in an interview with CNN.
