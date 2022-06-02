Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How to Negotiate With Russia

NATO will not be telling Ukraine what conditions it should accept or not accept in negotiations with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"I trust and I am fully confident in the political leadership in Ukraine. It's for them to make those hard decisions, to make those difficult assessments ...

it's not for us to decide or to have strong opinions on what Ukraine should accept or not accept, it's for us to support them in upholding their right for self-defense," Stoltenberg said after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

He noted that all conflicts end at the negotiating table and NATO should help the Ukrainians to be in the best possible position when negotiations begin.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.