UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How To Negotiate With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How to Negotiate With Russia

NATO will not be telling Ukraine what conditions it should accept or not accept in negotiations with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) NATO will not be telling Ukraine what conditions it should accept or not accept in negotiations with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"I trust and I am fully confident in the political leadership in Ukraine. It's for them to make those hard decisions, to make those difficult assessments ...

it's not for us to decide or to have strong opinions on what Ukraine should accept or not accept, it's for us to support them in upholding their right for self-defense," Stoltenberg said after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

He noted that all conflicts end at the negotiating table and NATO should help the Ukrainians to be in the best possible position when negotiations begin.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Luhansk Donetsk February All Best

Recent Stories

Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, Fr ..

Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, French Gas Drilling in North Sea ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Security Council Works to Neuter West's Ef ..

Russian Security Council Works to Neuter West's Effort to Undermine Country - Se ..

1 minute ago
 US Oil Inventories Extend Weekly Declines as Peak ..

US Oil Inventories Extend Weekly Declines as Peak Summer Demand Dawns - Energy A ..

1 minute ago
 PTI responsible for load-shedding, inflation: Chie ..

PTI responsible for load-shedding, inflation: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 England rookie Potts strikes as New Zealand slump ..

England rookie Potts strikes as New Zealand slump to 132 all out in 1st Test

3 minutes ago
 24 criminals arrested during crackdown

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.