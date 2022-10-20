Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Stand by If Finland, Sweden Come Under Pressure

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that it was "inconceivable" for the alliance to stand by if Finland and Sweden come under pressure even while holding the invitee status.

"As invitees you are now integrating into NATO's political and military structures, and it is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure," Stoltenberg told a joint press conference with the leader of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels.

All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols according to their national legislation. As of today, out of all 30 NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to complete the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey, which had initially blocked their applications citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the organization designated terrorist by Ankara, dropped its objections.

