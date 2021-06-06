UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says NATO Worried About Minsk-Moscow Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is concerned about strengthening cooperation between Russia and Belarus and is ready to protect its allies in case of any threats.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. I don't want to speculate too much. But we are vigilant and we are following very closely what is happening in Belarus.

We are of course ready to protect and defend any ally in an emergency against any kind of threat emanating from Minsk and Moscow," Stoltenberg told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

He added that the allies "are seriously concerned about the closer cooperation between Moscow and Minsk in recent months" and also see a "serious challenge" in Russia's increasing cooperation with China.

Stoltenberg said NATO is currently pursuing a "deterrence and dialogue" approach to Russia.

