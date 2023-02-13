UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says NATO's Official Communication Channels Not Affected by Latest Cyberattack

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the bloc's official communication channels were not affected by the recent cyberattack on the alliance's Internet resources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the bloc's official communication channels were not affected by the recent cyberattack on the alliance's internet resources.

Earlier in the day, members of pro-Russia hacker group Killnet said they had hacked the website of the US's Ramstein air base in Germany.

"Our classified networks, the networks we use to communicate between NATO Missions and Operations and within the NATO Command structure were not affected and there is currently no evidence of impact on NATO Operations," Stoltenberg told reporters.

The secretary general noted that NATO faced "malicious cyber activities on a daily basis," and the alliance was strengthening its cyber defenses.

Stoltenberg added that since Sunday there had been "some attempted denial of service instances against a number of NATO websites.

The secretary general also noted that additional protective measures had been taken and most NATO websites were functioning as normal, while some websites still had access problems and NATO technical services were working to restore them.

Ramstein air base is a US air force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany. It serves as headquarters for the US Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa, as well as for NATO Allied Air Command. The base is the largest US air force stronghold outside the country. It houses about 15,000 troops and employs about 30,000 civilians. Ramstein is one of only two bases in Germany believed to store nuclear warheads. Ramstein air base has become a symbol of military assistance to Ukraine, hosting meetings of defense ministers from Western countries to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

