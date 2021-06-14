UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Says NATO's Relations With Russia At 'Lowest Point' Since End Of Cold War

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:52 PM

Stoltenberg Says NATO's Relations With Russia at 'Lowest Point' Since End of Cold War

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance's relations with Russia were at the lowest since the Cold War era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance's relations with Russia were at the lowest since the Cold War era.

"Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

This is due to Russia's aggressive actions. I am confident that the NATO leaders will confirm our dual-track approach to Russia, strong defense combined with dialogue," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the NATO summit of allied leaders in Brussels.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Brussels Alliance

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases leading EXPO2020 initiativ ..

11 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Trabz ..

11 minutes ago

Int'l Rights Group Calls for Immediate Action to H ..

4 minutes ago

Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg tightens virus res ..

4 minutes ago

European stocks climb at open

4 minutes ago

NATO Ready to Engage With Beijing But China's Mili ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.