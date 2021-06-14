NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance's relations with Russia were at the lowest since the Cold War era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance's relations with Russia were at the lowest since the Cold War era.

"Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

This is due to Russia's aggressive actions. I am confident that the NATO leaders will confirm our dual-track approach to Russia, strong defense combined with dialogue," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the NATO summit of allied leaders in Brussels.