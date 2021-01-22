UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says New Start Extension Should Be Step Toward Expanding Global Arms Effort

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The extension of the New Start Treaty between Russia and the United States should come as a first step toward expanding global arms control efforts, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference on Friday.

"An extension of the New Start Treaty is not the end.

It should be the beginning of renewed efforts to strengthen international arms control, to look into how we can cover more weapons systems and also include more nations such as China," Stoltenberg said.

Earlier n Friday, the White House confirmed that new US President Joe Biden would seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, which is set to expire in February.

