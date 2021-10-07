UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says No Agreement Reached With Lavrov To Convene NATO-Russia Council

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:39 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he discussed the possibility to convene the NATO-Russia Council with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but no agreement was reached

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he discussed the possibility to convene the NATO-Russia Council with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but no agreement was reached.

"We are ready to convene the NATO-Russia Council meeting, we have actually invited Russia a long time (ago).

So far, Russia has not responded positively, and therefore there has not been any meeting ... I met with Minister Lavrov at the UN during the UN General Assembly not so many days ago and we were not able to agree to convene a new meeting of the NATO-Russia Council," Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday.

