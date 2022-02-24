UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says No NATO Combat Troops In Ukraine, Alliance Has No Plans To Send Them

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) There are no NATO combat troops in Ukraine and the alliance has no plans to send ots forces to the county, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"There no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine, we have made it clear that we have no plans or any intention on deploying NATO troops to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters.

