Open Menu

Stoltenberg Says No Point In Discussing Ukraine's NATO Bid If Kiev Does Not Prevail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Stoltenberg Says No Point in Discussing Ukraine's NATO Bid if Kiev Does Not Prevail

There is no point in discussing Ukraine's NATO membership if Kiev does not prevail in the ongoing conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) There is no point in discussing Ukraine's NATO membership if Kiev does not prevail in the ongoing conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"The most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails because unless Ukraine prevails there is no membership issue to be discussed at all," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Kiev All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

4 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

2 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

2 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

2 minutes ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

2 minutes ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

2 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

7 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

7 minutes ago
 French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperati ..

French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World