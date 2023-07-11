(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) There is no point in discussing Ukraine's NATO membership if Kiev does not prevail in the ongoing conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"The most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails because unless Ukraine prevails there is no membership issue to be discussed at all," Stoltenberg told a press conference.